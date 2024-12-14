Kejriwal Urges Urgent Law and Order Reform Amidst Rising Delhi Crime Concerns

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, has formally requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on the pressing issue of law and order in Delhi. Despite the central government's control over security, Kejriwal warns of Delhi's mounting reputation as a 'crime capital', both within India and internationally.

Citing unsettling statistics, Kejriwal points out that Delhi is leading in crimes against women and murder cases among India's 19 major metro cities. Expressing concern, he highlights the surge in extortion gangs, bomb threats at key locations, and a staggering 350 percent rise in drug-related offenses, exacerbating security fears among the city's residents.

In his letter to Shah, Kejriwal emphasizes that the law enforcement, under federal oversight, is failing, as evidenced by Delhi's position as the top city for serious crimes, including the increased prevalence of extortion and terror threats. He urges immediate action from the central government, holding them accountable for ensuring safety in the capital as tensions escalate among its populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)