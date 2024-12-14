Amit Shah to Head Crucial Security Talks on J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to preside over a vital high-level security meeting in New Delhi on December 19, according to official sources speaking on Saturday. This gathering is expected to center on crucial security matters, particularly the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting will also host Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, alongside an array of top officials tasked with reviewing current strategies to maintain peace and stability in the region. Key attendees will include National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, senior army officials such as Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, CAPF leaders, and other notable figures. This session follows a similar review led by Shah in June.

This significant meeting aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration's firm stance on eliminating terrorism through innovative methods. Past directives from Shah to security agencies have focused on duplicating successful tactics from the Kashmir valley to the Jammu division, emphasizing area domination plans and zero-tolerance policies against terrorism. The coordinated approach aims to address vulnerabilities and ensure a timely response to threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)