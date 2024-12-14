Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Three Homes in Doda District

A major fire swept through three houses in Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Firefighting teams responded swiftly to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported as rescue efforts continue and the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:11 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major conflagration erupted in Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, engulfing three residential structures, authorities reported.

Firefighters were dispatched promptly to address the blaze, with visual evidence capturing a large assembly of locals assisting the firefighting personnel in their mission.

Rescue operations are being supported by teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Fire Department, and Revenue Department Gandoh. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. The origin of the fire remains undetermined as further details are awaited, officials stated. (ANI)

