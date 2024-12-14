Blaze Engulfs Three Homes in Doda District
A major fire swept through three houses in Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Firefighting teams responded swiftly to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported as rescue efforts continue and the cause remains unknown.
- Country:
- India
A major conflagration erupted in Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, engulfing three residential structures, authorities reported.
Firefighters were dispatched promptly to address the blaze, with visual evidence capturing a large assembly of locals assisting the firefighting personnel in their mission.
Rescue operations are being supported by teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Fire Department, and Revenue Department Gandoh. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. The origin of the fire remains undetermined as further details are awaited, officials stated. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Forest Rescue: Women Found After 14-hour Search in Kerala
Heroic SDRF Rescues: From Oil Tanker Ditch Plunge to River Trap
Landslide Tragedy in Sumatra: Rescues Continue Amid Devastation
SAREX 24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue Cooperation off Kochi Coast
Harry Brook's Century Rescues England in Christchurch Thriller