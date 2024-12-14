Blaze Engulfs Three Homes in Doda District

A major conflagration erupted in Bhargi Gandoh Bhalesa, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, engulfing three residential structures, authorities reported.

Firefighters were dispatched promptly to address the blaze, with visual evidence capturing a large assembly of locals assisting the firefighting personnel in their mission.

Rescue operations are being supported by teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Fire Department, and Revenue Department Gandoh. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. The origin of the fire remains undetermined as further details are awaited, officials stated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)