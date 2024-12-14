Left Menu

Solar Power Boost: Himachal's Plan for Green Energy and Employment

Himachal Pradesh CM, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, proposes solar plants on vacant hills in Shimla's Kupvi sub-division to harness renewable energy and create local jobs. During 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' visit, he emphasized sustainable energy, education enhancement, and rural economic growth through government initiatives and schemes.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards sustainable development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to explore the installation of solar power plants on vacant hills across various Gram Panchayats in the Kupvi sub-division of Shimla district.

This initiative, detailed in an official release, aims not only to harness renewable energy but also to generate self-employment opportunities for local communities. During his visit to the village of Tikkar under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program, CM Sukhu engaged in an extensive dialogue with officials about the area's pressing developmental needs.

The Chief Minister highlighted that establishing solar power plants could serve as a pivotal measure in advocating for sustainable energy solutions while simultaneously fostering employment for the local populace.

Earlier, CM Sukhu mingled with children, discussing their education and sports interests, and assessed resources available in local schools. He pledged the state government's commitment to improving educational facilities in rural areas.

Interacting with senior residents, he listened to their insights on past and present educational methods and garnered appreciation for government initiatives aimed at strengthening the rural economy.

Acknowledgment was given to the government for augmenting cow and buffalo milk prices and facilitating the local agriculture sector by purchasing maize and wheat at favorable rates, benefiting farmers directly.

The senior citizens cherished the government's resolve to enhance the rural economy and uplift weaker sections through various schemes, as affirmed by the Chief Minister, alongside promises of continued efforts for rural advancement.

Health Minister Dr. Dhani Ram Shandil, Congress leader Rajiv Kimta, and other dignitaries accompanied CM Sukhu during the occasion, marking a step forward in the region's development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

