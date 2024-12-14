Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over CBI's Handling of Kolkata Rape and Murder Case

Abhaya Manch and other groups are protesting after the bail granted to Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, involved in Kolkata's high-profile rape and murder case. The CBI's failure to file timely charges has sparked outrage, with demands for justice escalating amid claims of investigative lapses.

  • India

Abhaya Manch led a protest on Saturday condemning the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a West Bengal court granted bail to former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police officer Abhijit Mondal in a Kolkata rape and murder case. The group also burnt an effigy during their demonstration.

A protester stated that demonstrations would persist until justice was served. Critics argue that the CBI's inability to file a chargesheet within 90 days has led to public dissatisfaction, fueling protests from both Abhaya Manch and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

Bail was granted due to the CBI's delays, intensifying public disappointment and drawing comments from figures like TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who criticized the sensationalism surrounding the case. The protests have reignited following the CBI's stalled progress, with calls for accountability in both the criminal and financial misconduct investigations linked to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

