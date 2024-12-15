Left Menu

Punjab Authorities Advocate Dialogue with Farmers Amid Hunger Strike

Punjab's top officials met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to address the ongoing hunger strike at the Khanauri Border. Despite refusing medical aid, Dallewal emphasized the necessity of discussing farmers' demands. Authorities affirm efforts to maintain dialogue and resolve farmers' issues according to Supreme Court directives.

Updated: 15-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:00 IST
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards resolving the farmers' ongoing protests, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, alongside Director of Home Affairs Mayank Yadav, convened a meeting with prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The meeting took place following Dallewal's prolonged hunger strike at the Khanauri Border, marking a critical juncture in the dialogue between the farmers and the government.

Refusing any form of medical assistance, Dallewal underscored the importance of addressing the core demands of the farmers rather than personal health interventions. Echoing this sentiment, farmer representative Kohar stated that open discussions remained the only viable path to resolving the issues at hand, expressing readiness to engage in meaningful negotiations with government authorities.

Highlighting the government's commitment to resolving the crisis, DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that concerted efforts were underway to facilitate dialogue channels and address the grievances of the agricultural community. He confirmed that medical facilities had been offered to Dallewal and emphasized compliance with Supreme Court guidelines, assuring continuous coordination with farmer leaders to find a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

