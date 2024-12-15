Left Menu

Arrests Made in Atul Subhash Suicide Case as Family Seeks Custody of Grandson

The Karnataka police made arrests related to the Atul Subhash suicide case. DCP Whitefield Shiv Kumar confirmed three individuals are in custody. Arrests took place in Gurugram and Prayagraj. The deceased's family seeks custody of his grandson, and a new case raises unresolved concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:06 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Whitefield Shiv Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka police, actively probing the Atul Subhash suicide case, have arrested three individuals linked to the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, confirmed the arrests on Sunday, stating that all three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag Singhania were detained near Hotel Rameshwaram in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Police teams coordinated the operations across multiple locations. After arrests, the accused were brought to Bengaluru to face judicial proceedings, per DCP Kumar's statement to ANI.

The case traces back to the suicide of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old manager who left a suicide note attributing his decision to familial harassment and judicial corruption. His father, Pawan Kumar Modi, now seeks custody of his grandson and has reached out to political leaders for support. Meanwhile, unresolved issues persist, as highlighted by a newly filed maintenance case against Subhash's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

