PM Modi's Vision for India's Future: 11 Action Points Highlighted in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an enlightening speech in Parliament, outlining 11 action points aimed at India's inclusive growth. Emphasizing non-partisan cooperation, he called for a focus on constitutional values, anti-corruption, and gender equality, urging citizens and the government to commit to a developed India by 2047.

15-12-2024
BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive address in Parliament as 'enlightening,' marking it as pivotal guidance for future lawmakers. Modi's speech, which lasted over 1.5 hours, presented 11 action points essential for India's development in the coming days.

Sarangi stressed that Modi's directives extended beyond members of the National Democratic Alliance. The discussions, centered around the Indian Constitution, highlighted its role as a guiding beacon since its adoption in 1949. Modi provided a roadmap for all parliamentarians, challenging them to uphold constitutional values irrespective of political allegiance.

Among the key points, Modi urged an end to dynastic politics and emphasized the need for a united approach to make India a leading economy. Zero tolerance for corruption and a commitment to ethical governance were outlined as priorities. A focus on inclusive development, gender equality, and state-led growth was also highlighted as crucial to achieving 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) aims for realization by the nation's centenary of independence in 2047. Reiterating trust in the potential of citizens, youth, and 'Nari Shakti,' he called for collective effort under the constitutional spirit of 'We, the people.'

The two-day parliamentary discussion, centered on 75 years of the Constitution, underscored the Prime Minister's belief that solidarity and determination guarantee national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

