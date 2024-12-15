Gujarat Leads India's Industrial Future: Key Announcements at World Hindu Economic Forum-2024

In a keynote address at the World Hindu Economic Forum-2024 in Mumbai, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to spearheading futuristic development sectors as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader vision for India. The Chief Minister underlined Gujarat's sustainability focus through initiatives like the Renewable Energy Policy and the Green Hydrogen Policy.

The three-day forum, coinciding with the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, attracted over 1,000 Hindu business entrepreneurs from 40 nations. Chief Minister Patel, in a significant gesture, paid homage to Sardar Patel's contributions to the nation. He recalled Sardar Patel's introduction of global tendering and his visionary ideas for a self-reliant economy, emphasizing the cooperative movement.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted that, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's economy has nearly doubled, transforming it into the world's fifth-largest economy. With plans to become the third-largest economy, he discussed Gujarat's industrial prowess, noting its contributions to national GDP and exports. Patel announced new semiconductor plants and highlighted Dholera SIR's status as a key investment hub for advanced sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)