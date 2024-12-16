Left Menu

Families Plead for Return of Bihar Youths Killed in Manipur

The grieving families of two Bihar youths killed in Manipur demand their bodies' return. Shot in Kakching district while working as migrant laborers, they were unaware of regional strife. Both the Bihar and Manipur CMs condemn the violence and offer financial aid to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:48 IST
Familes mourn death of their sons in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The parents of two young men from Bihar, who were killed in Manipur, have appealed to the Manipur government for the swift return of the bodies of their sons to their home village. The victims, Sunalal Kumar, 18, and Dasharat Kumar, 17, were migrant workers from Rajwahi village in Bihar's Gopalganj district. They met a tragic end in Manipur's Kakching district.

Family members revealed that the youths had traveled to Manipur the day after Diwali to earn additional income, unaware of the violent conflict rattling the region. Dasharath's mother, Radhika Devi, expressed her regret, stating, 'We were not aware that Manipur was embroiled in conflict. If we had known, I'd never have let my son go. He was only 17.'

On receiving the devastating news from his other son, Dasharath's father, Mohan Sohan, recounted the moment of revelation and expressed the family's anguish and confusion. The deceased reportedly went ahead on cycles to work, only to be fatally shot. The families seek solace and justice while grappling with the loss.

Condemning the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh labeled the killings as an 'act of terrorism.' He announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the bereaved families. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also denounced the violence and directed officials to expedite benefits and ensure the safe return of the bodies to their village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

