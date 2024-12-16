Left Menu

Nation Celebrates 'Vijay Diwas': A Tribute to the Brave Soldiers of 1971

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honors the Indian Army and ex-servicemen on 'Vijay Diwas', a tribute to the 1971 victory against Pakistan. This day commemorates the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers; celebrations include India-Bangladesh exchanges and dignitary gatherings in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:09 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/X @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an homage to the gallantry of the Indian Army, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt congratulations to the guardians of the nation on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'. The day marks the triumph of Indian valor and is an embodiment of the courage shown by our soldiers, Dhami remarked through an official statement.

'Vijay Diwas' represents the historic win of the 1971 Liberation War, celebrated on December 16. The occasion honors the ultimate sacrifices made by the soldiers who achieved a decisive victory over Pakistan, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.

With the participation of Indian war veterans and Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas, the celebrations symbolize camaraderie and mutual respect. High-profile dignitaries such as President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the event, underscoring the day's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

