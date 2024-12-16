Union Minister Applauds Chhattisgarh's Triumph Over Naxalism

In a significant acknowledgment, Union Minister Amit Shah praised the Chhattisgarh government for its effective measures against the Naxalites, asserting that a strategic approach has led to numerous successes over the past year. Shah, speaking at a press conference in Jagdalpur, credited the state leadership with decisive action.

The Union Minister assured continuous central support in collaboration with the state government to aid families impacted by Naxalism. He urged national solidarity to back the joint campaign intended to eradicate insurgency by March 31, 2026. This commitment was reiterated by Shah during a recent interaction.

Shah highlighted the surrender of around 9,000 Naxals in the Northeast from 2019 to 2024, alongside many youths in insurgency-prone areas like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. He emphasized reintegration efforts as key to his mandate since becoming Home Minister in 2019, reflecting a focused approach on restoring peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)