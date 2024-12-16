Left Menu

Sisodia Challenges BJP: Calls for Accountability in Delhi's Law and Order

AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticizes BJP's handling of law and order in Delhi, while praising Kejriwal's development initiatives. Sisodia demands accountability over issues like rising crime and handling of Rohingya refugees, challenging BJP's Amit Shah ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:18 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 16: Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP leader Manish Sisodia has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its governance of law and order in the capital. Speaking candidly to ANI, Sisodia commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making strides in education, power, and healthcare while condemning the deteriorating safety conditions under Home Minister Amit Shah's watch.

"The citizens entrusted Kejriwal with major projects like improving schools and hospitals, and he delivered," Sisodia asserted, emphasizing the 24-hour power availability and enhanced public services. "Conversely, law and order, which fell under Amit Shah and the BJP's remit, have seen a marked decline with increasing violence," he added.

Sisodia urged Delhi's populace to consider the BJP's shortcomings in the forthcoming elections, particularly their management of law and order. He also called out BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify statements from 2022 regarding Rohingya refugee resettlement, pressing for transparency on the sensitive issue. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

