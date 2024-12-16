Left Menu

Musical Genius Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away at 73

Union Minister Amit Shah and others offered condolences over the passing of renowned tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who transcended cultural and linguistic barriers through his influential music. Hussain revolutionized Indian classical music and will continue to inspire future generations. The cause of death was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:43 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah and Ustad Zakir Hussain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences over the untimely demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Shah, expressing his sorrow on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, praised Hussain for creating musical masterpieces that transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries.

In his tribute, Shah stated, "A rhythm fell silent today. I'm pained by the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, whose musical genius crafted masterpieces evoking deep emotion and uniting humanity." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief, commending Hussain as a revolutionary in Indian classical music for bringing the tabla to the global stage.

Describing his sorrow, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. His art seamlessly blended Indian traditions with global music, making him an icon of cultural unity." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Hussain's indelible influence on classical music. Zakir Hussain, who passed away in San Francisco at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, will be dearly missed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

