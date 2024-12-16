Himachal's Rs 500-Crore Apple Boost: Revitalizing Horticulture

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch a Rs 500-crore project aimed at rejuvenating apple horticulture in the state, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The initiative, spanning five years, aims to bolster farmers' incomes and the rural economy by promoting high-density plantations.

During a review meeting assessing the horticulture department's progress on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for modern cold storage facilities at the district level. These facilities are expected to offer vital support to horticulturists, ensuring the quality and longevity of produce.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of diversifying horticultural practices, urging the development of improved storage and marketing systems. Such advancements are essential to secure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists, and he directed a focus on Direct Benefit Transfer under Mandi Mediation to optimize farmer benefits.

