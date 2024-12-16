Left Menu

Himachal's Rs 500-Crore Apple Boost: Revitalizing Horticulture

Himachal Pradesh's government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans a Rs 500-crore project to rejuvenate apple horticulture. Over five years, this initiative will focus on high-density plantations and modern cold storage facilities to enhance farmers' incomes and support the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:33 IST
Himachal's Rs 500-Crore Apple Boost: Revitalizing Horticulture
horticulture
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch a Rs 500-crore project aimed at rejuvenating apple horticulture in the state, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The initiative, spanning five years, aims to bolster farmers' incomes and the rural economy by promoting high-density plantations.

During a review meeting assessing the horticulture department's progress on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for modern cold storage facilities at the district level. These facilities are expected to offer vital support to horticulturists, ensuring the quality and longevity of produce.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of diversifying horticultural practices, urging the development of improved storage and marketing systems. Such advancements are essential to secure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists, and he directed a focus on Direct Benefit Transfer under Mandi Mediation to optimize farmer benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024