Political Struggles Hinder Musi River Rejuvenation in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused BJP and BRS of obstructing Musi river rejuvenation efforts in Hyderabad. Highlighting initiatives in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi under PM Modi, Reddy emphasized the urgent need to address pollution in Hyderabad. Proposed projects include Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road, and Radial roads.

  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event organized by the Japan Telugu Federation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of creating obstacles in the proposed rejuvenation of the Musi river in Hyderabad by the Congress government.

During his visit to Japan, Reddy pointed to successful river and environmental projects led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and conservation missions for the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. 'We face hurdles from BJP and BRS when we propose similar redevelopment for the Musi river,' Reddy alleged.

Reddy emphasized the need to address pollution in Hyderabad, drawing parallels with Delhi's air quality woes. He outlined crucial infrastructure projects, including Metro Rail expansion and the development of the Regional Ring Road. Reddy also announced plans for a 'Dry Port' to boost industrial development and employment in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

