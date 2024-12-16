India-US Relationship: Strength in Democracy and Renewable Ambitions

The US-India relationship, much like a resilient palm tree, is poised to withstand the strongest storms and emerge even stronger, according to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti. He made these remarks while addressing delegates at the South Asia Women in Energy leadership summit, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Garcetti lauded India's ambitions in the renewable energy sector, emphasizing the country's potential to become a global manufacturing hub for solar panels, electrolyzers, and critical batteries. 'India will be the shop floor for the renewable energy revolution,' he stated, commending India's commitment to clean energy as one of the boldest on the planet.

Amid concerns about the Trump administration's focus on clean energy, Garcetti assured ongoing partnership efforts. He highlighted numerous joint initiatives in clean energy and democracy's vital role in fostering community-driven change, contrasting this with autocratic approaches that lack public engagement.

