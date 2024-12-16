NIA Arrests Key ULFA(I) Operative in Independence Day IED Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Jahnu Baruah, a prominent operative of the outlawed terrorist group ULFA (I), for his involvement in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Guwahati, Assam, during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations.

In a coordinated raid, NIA teams, with vital assistance from Assam Police, searched Baruah's residence in Dibrugarh early in the morning. The operation resulted in the seizure of several incriminating materials, including digital devices, now undergoing examination by investigators.

During initial interrogations, Baruah confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs, echoing a military protest and Independence Day boycott orchestrated by ULFA(I) leader Paresh Baruah. Investigations into the larger conspiracy, believed to involve other high-ranking ULFA(I) leaders, continue as NIA delves deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)