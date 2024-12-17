Left Menu

Inferno Erupts in New Delhi Factory

A large fire devastated a factory in New Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. Authorities managed to control the flames with 15 fire tenders. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, though the cause and full extent of the damage remain unknown. Further updates are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:00 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ Delhi Fire Services)). Image Credit: ANI
A large blaze erupted at a factory in N-63 Sector-1 of the Bawana Industrial Area in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, according to fire department officials. The flames were brought under control, though efforts continued to completely extinguish the fire at the time of this report.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the alert, deploying 15 fire tenders to manage the situation. Fortunately, officials reported no casualties or injuries as of now.

Footage from the scene depicted thick black smoke pouring out of the factory. While the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear, investigations are underway. Further details are expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

