Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action
A major fire broke out in a three-storey house used as a godown in Ahmedabad's old city. The incident occurred at around 4:50 PM near Manekchowk. Although no injuries were reported, 14 fire tenders and numerous personnel from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services were involved in dousing operations.
A major fire erupted in a three-storey building serving as a godown near Manekchowk, within the historical quarters of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to local officials.
The fire started around 4:50 PM, prompting a swift response from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. The operation to contain the blaze involved 14 fire tenders and numerous firefighters working diligently on site.
The building, located in Nagjibhudar Ni Pol, had been utilized as a godown for some time, according to officials. Despite the intensity of the fire, effective measures ensured there were no casualties.
