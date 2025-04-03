Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action

A major fire erupted in a three-storey building serving as a godown near Manekchowk, within the historical quarters of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to local officials.

The fire started around 4:50 PM, prompting a swift response from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. The operation to contain the blaze involved 14 fire tenders and numerous firefighters working diligently on site.

The building, located in Nagjibhudar Ni Pol, had been utilized as a godown for some time, according to officials. Despite the intensity of the fire, effective measures ensured there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)