Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action

A major fire broke out in a three-storey house used as a godown in Ahmedabad's old city. The incident occurred at around 4:50 PM near Manekchowk. Although no injuries were reported, 14 fire tenders and numerous personnel from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services were involved in dousing operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:38 IST
Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted in a three-storey building serving as a godown near Manekchowk, within the historical quarters of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, according to local officials.

The fire started around 4:50 PM, prompting a swift response from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. The operation to contain the blaze involved 14 fire tenders and numerous firefighters working diligently on site.

The building, located in Nagjibhudar Ni Pol, had been utilized as a godown for some time, according to officials. Despite the intensity of the fire, effective measures ensured there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025