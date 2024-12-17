Congress Mourns the Loss of PP Madhavan, A Pillar of Devotion
Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor lead tributes for PP Madhavan, a vital aide to the Congress Party who passed away at 73. Madhavan's unwavering commitment over four decades leaves a lasting legacy within the party.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid his respects to the late PP Madhavan, personal secretary to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Madhavan passed away on December 16 following a cardiac arrest. His contributions spanned over four decades of dedicated service to the Congress Party.
K.C. Venugopal, Congress MP and General Secretary (Organization), also mourned Madhavan's passing, acknowledging the significant loss to the party. Venugopal remarked on Madhavan's unwavering integrity and sincerity. He conveyed his condolences to Madhavan's family and emphasized the void his sudden demise created within the party.
On X, Congress leaders such as Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor expressed their grief and shared memories of Madhavan's profound impact. Madhavan, often described as the "go-to man" for Sonia Gandhi, played a crucial role since 1984. His discreet yet candid demeanor made him an essential figure in political and personal matters at 10 Janpath.
