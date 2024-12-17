Left Menu

No Injuries as Early Morning Blast Rocks Islamabad Police Station

An explosion occurred at Islamabad police station in Punjab at 3 am on Tuesday. Police confirmed that there were no injuries or damage. Claims of responsibility surfaced online and were verified. Twelve people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into similar recent incidents in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:19 IST
Blast at Islamabad police station in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An explosion echoed through the night at Islamabad police station in Punjab at around 3 am on Tuesday, according to local police. Despite the alarming blast, officials confirmed that no damage occurred and there were no injuries reported.

As speculations circulated on social media, individuals began claiming responsibility for the explosion. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated, "Our sentry heard the noise between 3 am and 3.15 am. He confirmed there was no damage. We've seen claims on social media and have verified them," Bhullar explained.

Authorities also revealed a troubling trend of similar blasts in recent days. Law enforcement has consequently detained twelve individuals believed to be linked to these incidents. The operation continues as police search for an additional 2-3 suspects. Bhullar mentioned that two brothers, one a juvenile, were among those apprehended, with another suspect identified as Aman Khokhar. Investigations into older incidents are being revisited to ascertain any connection to the materials used in this latest incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

