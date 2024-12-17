Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Path to Global Leadership

India is set to become the world's renewable energy capital, doubling its capacity addition to 15 GW between April and November 2023. The nation aims for 500 GW non-fossil fuel generation by 2030, boosted by significant FDI and ambitious government policies, including PLI schemes and solar initiatives.

India has nearly doubled its renewable energy capacity addition to 15 GW from April to November this fiscal year, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced. Speaking at the CII International Energy Conference, he emphasized India's trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards becoming a global leader in clean energy.

The current non-fossil fuel installed capacity has reached 214 GW, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The government's ambitious plan includes achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based generation by 2030, with over 2.3 GW already added last month alone, indicating a robust transformation in the energy sector.

Major initiatives, such as the Green Hydrogen Mission and Production-Linked Incentive schemes for solar manufacturing, underline the government's commitment. Industry leaders like CII President-Designate Rajiv Memani, emphasized the importance of addressing infrastructure challenges and the significant role of bioenergy and wind energy in meeting future demands.

