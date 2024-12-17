Uttar Pradesh Unveils Second Supplementary Budget for 2024-25

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government revealed its second supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25, totaling Rs 17,865 crore. This budget was presented during the winter session of the state assembly.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna detailed that the supplementary budget accounts for 2.42% of the initial budget of Rs 7,36,437.71 crore. The need for additional funds is driven by development priorities and constitutional obligations.

This supplementary budget emphasizes noteworthy allocations to the Energy Department, Finance, and Family Welfare, among others, reflecting the state's targeted developmental goals.

