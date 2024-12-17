Russia Sells Zarechnoye Mine Stake to China's Nuclear Giant

In a significant development in the global uranium market, Kazatomprom, the world's leading uranium producer, disclosed that Russia's state-run Rosatom corporation has divested its stake in the Zarechnoye mine. The stake has been acquired by a company ultimately owned by the Chinese state.

The transaction marks an important shift, transferring the Russian share of the expansive Zarechnoye mine to China's State Nuclear Uranium Resources Development Company. This change reflects the growing influence of China in the nuclear resources sector.

Kazatomprom noted that Zarechnoye's uranium reserves are estimated to be around 3.5 thousand tonnes as of early 2024, highlighting the strategic importance of the asset in the uranium industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)