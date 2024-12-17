Left Menu

Navigating the Golden Goose: Sebi's Stance on AIF Investments

Sebi's whole-time member Ananth Narayan addresses issues of regulatory circumvention in AIF investments, emphasizing the need for stricter yet flexible regulations to ensure sustainability without stifling the industry. He also advocates for adopting accredited investor models to enhance transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:58 IST
Navigating the Golden Goose: Sebi's Stance on AIF Investments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member of Sebi, highlighted concerns over a significant portion of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) being structured to bypass existing financial regulations. This circumvention targets rules on issues like non-performing assets (NPAs) and bankruptcy laws, overshadowing the legitimate efforts of the industry.

In a consultation paper from January, Sebi estimated that such circumventions might involve Rs 30,000 crore. The Reserve Bank of India, responding to these concerns, has mandated higher provisioning for AIF investments by banks. Despite industry calls for lighter regulations, Narayan emphasized the need for structured frameworks to prevent regulatory circumvention.

Narayan advocated for the adoption of accredited investor models, already a global standard, to offer more flexibility while ensuring investor awareness. He also urged for independent valuations of unlisted securities and suggested registering fund managers to ease regulatory processes akin to foreign portfolio investor frameworks. These measures aim to maintain a sustainable investment environment without impeding growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024