Historic River Linking MoU Unites Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project. This collaboration, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide essential water supply to multiple districts. The initiative highlights inter-state cooperation and promises significant infrastructure funding for both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:10 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) inter-state river linking initiative. This significant event took place during the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' program in Jaipur, marking one year of the BJP government in Rajasthan.

The MoU was exchanged between Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, observed by both state governments. "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forged a new historical chapter," stated CM Yadav, highlighting the project's intent to supply drinking water and industrial water across eleven districts in Madhya Pradesh and several in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the project's impact, likening it to oxygen for Rajasthan, and commended PM Modi for prioritizing this initiative. The project will receive a financial boost of Rs 70,000 crore from the central government. Additionally, PM Modi advocated for other states to adopt a similar collaborative approach to optimize natural resources for public welfare, a sentiment echoed by CM Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

