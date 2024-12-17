Left Menu

Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

Britain has sanctioned 20 ships allegedly bypassing sanctions on Russian oil, targeting Russia's shadow fleet. The sanctions aim to pressure Russia's economy and aid Ukraine against Russian attacks. Additionally, Britain pledged £35 million to help restore Ukraine's energy grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:08 IST
Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions
Sounion oil tanker Image Credit:

In a significant move against Russia's clandestine maritime activities, Britain announced sanctions on 20 ships on Tuesday. The vessels are accused of employing illicit strategies to navigate around sanctions on Russian oil.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, referencing the ongoing impact of Russia's actions in Ukraine, stated, "These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin's stalling war economy." The sanctioned ships, including Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies, and Mianzimu, have reportedly carried millions of barrels of Russian oil this year.

A global coalition, involving Britain and 11 other nations, has joined forces to "disrupt and deter" Russia's shadow fleet. In a parallel effort, Britain has pledged £35 million to aid Ukraine in repairing its energy grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024