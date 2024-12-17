Britain Targets Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

In a significant move against Russia's clandestine maritime activities, Britain announced sanctions on 20 ships on Tuesday. The vessels are accused of employing illicit strategies to navigate around sanctions on Russian oil.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, referencing the ongoing impact of Russia's actions in Ukraine, stated, "These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin's stalling war economy." The sanctioned ships, including Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies, and Mianzimu, have reportedly carried millions of barrels of Russian oil this year.

A global coalition, involving Britain and 11 other nations, has joined forces to "disrupt and deter" Russia's shadow fleet. In a parallel effort, Britain has pledged £35 million to aid Ukraine in repairing its energy grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)