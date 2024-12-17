Debate Stirs as 'One Nation One Election' Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, voiced his support for the proposed 'One Nation One Election' policy, reasoning that it could lead to significant savings of taxpayers' money. Sharma emphasized the importance of consulting his Chief Minister before forming a complete opinion but expressed confidence in the policy's potential fiscal benefits, recalling that similar systems existed post-independence.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed the formal introduction of 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024'. The primary objective of these bills is to implement simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Notably, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced that the bill had been approved for detailed deliberation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after a vote reflected 269 members in favor against 196 opposing.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, upon introducing the bill, agreed to its forwarding to a JPC, aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recommendation during his Lok Sabha address. Shah mentioned the prior cabinet discussions led by Prime Minister Modi, who advocated for the bill's detailed examination by a JPC.

