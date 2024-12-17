Left Menu

Debate Stirs as 'One Nation One Election' Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha

Jammu and Kashmir's Sports Minister, Satish Sharma, supports the bill proposing simultaneous national and state elections to save public funds. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, has sparked a mixed response with 269 members supporting it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:35 IST
Debate Stirs as 'One Nation One Election' Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha
Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, voiced his support for the proposed 'One Nation One Election' policy, reasoning that it could lead to significant savings of taxpayers' money. Sharma emphasized the importance of consulting his Chief Minister before forming a complete opinion but expressed confidence in the policy's potential fiscal benefits, recalling that similar systems existed post-independence.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed the formal introduction of 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024'. The primary objective of these bills is to implement simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Notably, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced that the bill had been approved for detailed deliberation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after a vote reflected 269 members in favor against 196 opposing.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, upon introducing the bill, agreed to its forwarding to a JPC, aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recommendation during his Lok Sabha address. Shah mentioned the prior cabinet discussions led by Prime Minister Modi, who advocated for the bill's detailed examination by a JPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024