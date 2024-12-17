Gurugram's Transformation: Haryana Chief Secretary Leads the Charge

In a concerted effort to transform Gurugram, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has taken decisive actions during a coordination meeting involving multiple departments. Joshi directed officials to engage with informed citizens, seek their suggestions, and translate these into actionable solutions on the ground.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the urgency of accelerating the construction of a waste processing plant by deploying additional labor and hiring more contractors. As part of the Clean Haryana initiative, he stressed the importance of finalizing the land transfer for a new solid waste processing facility within 15 days, with tenders for legacy waste processing nearing approval.

Joshi also called for the establishment of an independent Solid and C&D Waste Management Cell in Gurugram to optimize resource utilization, including hiring extra manpower to prevent project delays. Waterlogging issues on NH-48 were highlighted, urging collaboration with informed citizens for effective solutions. Key discussions also included road repairs, water scarcity, and infrastructure challenges, with senior officials from various agencies in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)