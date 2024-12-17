Left Menu

Sebi Eases Regulations for Investment Advisors and Analysts

Sebi has updated regulations for investment advisers and research analysts to simplify operations. Changes include lowered qualification criteria, replaced net-worth with deposit requirement, and introduced part-time roles. Additionally, mandatory NISM certifications and client data protection responsibilities were emphasized, alongside new registration and compliance procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:49 IST
Sebi Eases Regulations for Investment Advisors and Analysts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended its regulations affecting investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) to ease business operations. These changes lower the qualification requirements and replace net-worth criteria with deposit obligations.

The regulatory body now permits part-time investment advisory services and excludes trading calls from the definition of investment advice or research service. A graduate degree in any field is now sufficient for certification, but NISM certifications remain mandatory for certain roles.

Sebi also introduced a deposit requirement with a lien for dispute resolution and imposed compliance norms on the use of Artificial Intelligence tools by advisers and analysts. Advisers serving over 300 clients or earning more than Rs 3 crore annually must transition to non-individual registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024