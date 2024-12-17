HERC Schedules Public Hearing on New Electricity Tariffs
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is hosting a public hearing on January 15 to discuss new electricity tariffs. Stakeholders will present their views on the financial plans of major power utilities, ensuring a transparent and fair decision-making process. Written objections are invited by January 5, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is set to conduct a public hearing to evaluate new electricity tariffs and the financial requirements of power companies for the next fiscal year.
Scheduled to take place on January 15 at the HERC headquarters in Panchkula, the hearing will be led by Chairman Nand Lal Sharma and member Mukesh Garg. Key stakeholders will have the opportunity to present arguments, as affirmed in a recent HERC announcement.
This event aims to foster transparency and fairness in decision-making processes related to electricity tariffs, providing consumers and other stakeholders a platform to express their views on petitions filed by prominent power utilities in Haryana. Public feedback is encouraged, with submissions due by January 5, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly's CAG Report Fiasco: A Call for Urgent Transparency
MoSPI committed to producing accurate statistical data while ensuring public transparency and accountability
Aadhaar Seeding: Enhancing Transparency in MGNREGS Job Card Management
Sebi Enhances Transparency in Public Issues with New Digital Platform
Government Develops eMaap to Streamline Compliance and Enhance Transparency in Trade