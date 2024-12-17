HERC Schedules Public Hearing on New Electricity Tariffs

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) is set to conduct a public hearing to evaluate new electricity tariffs and the financial requirements of power companies for the next fiscal year.

Scheduled to take place on January 15 at the HERC headquarters in Panchkula, the hearing will be led by Chairman Nand Lal Sharma and member Mukesh Garg. Key stakeholders will have the opportunity to present arguments, as affirmed in a recent HERC announcement.

This event aims to foster transparency and fairness in decision-making processes related to electricity tariffs, providing consumers and other stakeholders a platform to express their views on petitions filed by prominent power utilities in Haryana. Public feedback is encouraged, with submissions due by January 5, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)