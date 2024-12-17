Punjab DGP Enforces Stringent Measures Post-Amritsar Attack

In the aftermath of the attack on Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, visited the city on Tuesday to assess the situation. He mandated officials to ensure professional policing and to take decisive actions against the assailants, as per a released statement. The incident reportedly took place at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Yadav chaired a high-level meeting held by the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, underscoring the need for integrating technical and human intelligence to identify and apprehend those culpable for the attack. He urged officers to discern common trends in such egregious crimes, leading investigations scientifically and employing all technical and forensic tools for successful convictions.

Present at the meeting were Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG of Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DIG of Border Range Satinder Singh, and SSP of Amritsar Rural, Charanjit Singh. Yadav also reviewed the law and order situation across the border districts, evaluating progress in previous attacks on police sites, asserting that prior cases of attacks on police facilities have been resolved successfully with arrests.

In another meeting with top police officials from various districts, Yadav underscored the urgent need to tackle terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and street crime. He emphasized professional handling of these crimes and suggested immediate filing of FIRs against the offenses. Furthermore, he encouraged the use of the newly launched Safe Punjab Anti-Drug Helpline '9779100200' for anonymous reporting of drug traffickers.

Yadav participated in a 'Bada Khana' lunch set up by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, providing an opportunity for various ranks to interact and exchange ideas with the head of the police force, enhancing teamwork. Yadav later traveled to Jalandhar for similar law and order reviews with senior officers, commendably acknowledging effective crime-solving techniques being implemented in different districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)