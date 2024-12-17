Left Menu

Inferno in Chenab Valley: Forest Fire Rages

A massive forest fire erupted in Chenab Valley, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, with intense flames consuming large areas. Officials are still investigating the cause. More details are expected soon. A similar fire occurred near Gandoh Bhalessa village earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:19 IST
Visuals from fire broke out in Chenab valley in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant forest fire erupted on Tuesday in the Chenab Valley, located within Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials reported. Images captured from the scene display towering flames consuming extensive sections of the forest.

While authorities have yet to determine the cause of this devastating blaze, they continue to investigate the incident. Officials confirmed they are awaiting further information as the situation unfolds.

Just a day prior, another fire incident was reported in a forested area close to the Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's vulnerability to such disasters. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

