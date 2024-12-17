Left Menu

Britain's Crackdown on Russia's Shadow Fleet: Sanctions Unfurled

Britain has implemented sanctions on 20 ships allegedly transporting illicit Russian oil, part of its measures against Russia's shadow fleet following the Ukraine invasion. The sanctions extend to 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD. 2Rivers has expressed disappointment and plans to contest the sanctions legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:48 IST
The British government announced a major crackdown on Russia's so-called shadow fleet by sanctioning 20 ships accused of carrying illicit oil. The move is the latest effort to respond to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with sanctions extending to firms like 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD that purportedly facilitated Russian oil trading.

In response, 2Rivers issued a statement expressing deep disappointment at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office's decision. The company argued that the sanctions overlook its recent structural transformations and cessation of Russian trading activities and vowed to challenge the sanctions legally and diplomatically.

Despite the sanctions, informed sources revealed that banks continue to maintain relationships with 2Rivers, although some have halted new deals. Additionally, the British government reiterated that these sanctions aim to hinder President Vladimir Putin's war economy, strengthened by a joint Western initiative to disrupt Russia's shadow fleet capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

