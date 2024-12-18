Kejriwal Teases Major Senior Citizen Initiative Ahead of Delhi Elections

In anticipation of the approaching Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal declared an impending significant announcement regarding senior citizens. Speaking on social media, the former Delhi Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this declaration as a new milestone in the widely praised Delhi model.

Concurrently, Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his statements in Parliament concerning Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Kejriwal accused the BJP of arrogance and disrespect towards Ambedkar, a revered figure in India's social justice narrative. He insisted that India will not stand for any insult to Ambedkar's legacy.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, during her campaign, praised Kejriwal's decade-long efforts for the poor and highlighted AAP's strides in improving educational infrastructure in government schools. With their election strategy underway, AAP released its final candidate list, confirming Kejriwal's candidacy for New Delhi, while other key figures like Atishi and Satyendra Kumar Jain target significant constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)