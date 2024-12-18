ProtectedByPOCSO: A Powerful Stand Against Child Sexual Abuse in India

In a bold move against the pervasive issue of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in India, Arpan, the nation's largest NGO focused on CSA prevention, has launched the ambitious #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign. The campaign was initiated during Child Safety Week in November and aims to spread the powerful message that child sexual offenders will face legal and social consequences.

The initiative, which draws its name from the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has reached over 5 million people through various media channels and partnerships. Supported by renowned actress Vidya Balan, the effort seeks to educate the public, heighten awareness about CSA behaviors, and emphasize that such acts are unacceptable.

Arpan invites CSR leaders to collaborate in this mission, offering opportunities in behavior change campaigns, content development, technology solutions, and more. Pooja Taparia, Arpan's CEO, stresses the importance of societal involvement to end CSA and protect every child. To engage further, visit www.arpan.org.in.

