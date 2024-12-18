Left Menu

Surge in PE/VC Investments: November Sees Record Deals

Private equity and venture capital investments surged to $4 billion in November, marking a 156% increase from the previous year. Despite geopolitical tensions affecting the market, buyout investments dominated the scene, with industrial products leading sectorial investments.

  • India

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments surged to USD 4 billion in November, representing a 156 percent increase from the previous year, although it fell by 15 percent compared to the preceding month, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The month witnessed 87 deals, a 47 percent rise from the 59 transactions seen in November 2023, as reported by industry association IVCA and consultancy firm EY. Despite a strong start to 2024, geopolitical tensions, uncertainty over the US election outcomes, and inflation have impacted markets, along with disparities in seller and buyer valuations, said consultancy partner Vivek Soni.

Soni noted that pure-play PE/VC investments in November amounted to USD 3.5 billion—a 297 percent increase from November 2023's USD 873 million and 27 percent higher than October 2024's figures. The leading deal type was buyout investments at USD 1.6 billion, followed by startup investments at USD 1.1 billion. Industrial products, financial services, and e-commerce were the top sectors seeing investments.

