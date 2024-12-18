Left Menu

India's Cotton Export Faces 36% Decline Amid Production Setbacks

India's cotton exports are projected to drop by 36.53% in the 2024-25 season due to reduced production from decreased acreage, especially in the northern regions and Gujarat. The Cotton Association of India reports lower exports and steady prices amid these changes.

India is bracing for a significant downturn in its cotton exports, projected to decline by 36.53% for the 2024-25 season. The Cotton Association of India (CAI) attributes this decrease to a dip in production linked to diminishing crop acreage in key regions like Gujarat and the northern states.

According to CAI data, cotton exports during the 2023-24 season stood at 28.36 lakh bales. The reduction in export figures is primarily attributed to a significant drop in production, with the cotton-growing regions in the north witnessing a 35% reduction in acreage, while Gujarat experienced a 15% decrease, explained CAI President Atul Ganatra.

The cotton supply by the end of November 2024 is estimated to reach 108.41 lakh bales, comprised of pressing figures and imports. Cotton consumption and stocks indicate stable market conditions despite the export decrease.

