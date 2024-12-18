Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks

Congress MP Praniti Shinde demanded an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar. A protest ensued, with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urging PM Modi to sack Shah. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between Congress and BJP over historical narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:22 IST
Political Firestorm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks
Congress MP Praniti Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stormy session of political accusations, Congress MP Praniti Shinde fiercely criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial comments about revered leader BR Ambedkar. Shinde accused the BJP and RSS of harboring disdain for the tricolor and the Indian Constitution, calling for Shah's immediate apology and resignation.

The remarks by Amit Shah, which occurred during a Rajya Sabha debate commemorating 75 years of the Constitution, suggested that invoking Ambedkar's name had become a 'fashion' among opposition leaders. Shah's metaphorical statement sparked outrage, leading to a wave of protests by Opposition MPs, including a significant demonstration at the Parliament premises.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the fray, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah by midnight as a show of respect for Ambedkar. Kharge criticized the BJP-led government, asserting it does not truly believe in constitutional values, and further pointed to PM Modi's defense of Shah, accusing them of mutual complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024