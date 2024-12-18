Political Firestorm: Congress and BJP Clash Over Ambedkar Remarks

In a stormy session of political accusations, Congress MP Praniti Shinde fiercely criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial comments about revered leader BR Ambedkar. Shinde accused the BJP and RSS of harboring disdain for the tricolor and the Indian Constitution, calling for Shah's immediate apology and resignation.

The remarks by Amit Shah, which occurred during a Rajya Sabha debate commemorating 75 years of the Constitution, suggested that invoking Ambedkar's name had become a 'fashion' among opposition leaders. Shah's metaphorical statement sparked outrage, leading to a wave of protests by Opposition MPs, including a significant demonstration at the Parliament premises.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the fray, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah by midnight as a show of respect for Ambedkar. Kharge criticized the BJP-led government, asserting it does not truly believe in constitutional values, and further pointed to PM Modi's defense of Shah, accusing them of mutual complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)