Indian Army Launches AI Incubation Centre in Bengaluru
The Indian Army inaugurates the AI Incubation Centre in Bengaluru, reflecting its dedication to technological advancement and enhancing operational capabilities. The centre, developed with Bharat Electronics Limited, aims to foster innovation, improve decision-making, and build an AI-ready force equipped for modern security challenges.
In a significant stride towards technological advancement, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Incubation Centre (IAAIIC) virtually in Bengaluru on Wednesday. This initiative underscores the Indian Army's commitment to embracing innovative technologies and integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its operational framework.
The creation of the IAAIIC marks a pivotal moment in the army's vision for technological evolution, focusing on boosting operational capabilities, equipping an AI-ready force, and gearing up for modern security challenges. The collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited is set to foster cutting-edge data-driven solutions, enhance decision-making processes, and improve operational efficiency in AI warfare preparedness.
Providing both infrastructure and IT support, Bharat Electronics Limited partners with the Indian Army in this venture. The centre is designed as a hub for academia, startups, industry leaders, and experts to collaborate on indigenous AI solutions. With a 1-petaflop supercomputer from CDAC at its disposal, the facility is poised to become a cornerstone for AI research and development, reducing reliance on foreign technologies and fostering self-reliance in defense.
