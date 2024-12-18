Teen Changemaker Anvi Kumar Takes Home the Diana Award for Mental Health Advocacy

Anvi Kumar, a 17-year-old student from Gurugram, has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award for her contributions to mental health advocacy in India. The Diana Award recognizes young changemakers who strive to create positive social impact globally, and Kumar's work has certainly embodied this mission.

Her initiative, 'Mind Canvas', uses art and storytelling as powerful tools to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and foster emotional resilience among students across India. The work has filled gaps in mental health awareness and contributed significant insights published in an international psychology journal.

Kumar also campaigns for policy changes by challenging the 18% Goods and Services Tax on mental health services in India. Her efforts have earned her notable accolades, resonating with the core values of the Diana Award, which received over 1,700 nominations from more than 30 countries this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)