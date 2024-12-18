Rama Mohan Rao Amara Leads SBI as New Managing Director

The government has sanctioned the appointment of Rama Mohan Rao Amara as managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI). Amara, who previously served as Deputy Managing Director, will assume his new role for a three-year term.

This decision comes following the elevation of CS Setty to chairman, thereby creating a vacancy that Amara will now fill. The government announcement, communicated via a regulatory filing, marks a key leadership update for the country's premier banking institution.

The organizational structure of SBI comprises a Chairman supported by four managing directors. With Amara's selection, the bank reinforces its executive team, ensuring continuity and strategic leadership.

