Fadnavis Dismisses Succession Speculation, Affirms Modi's Continued Leadership

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly dismissed ongoing speculation regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's succession. Fadnavis declared that Modi would continue to steer the nation for many more years, countering claims by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of Modi's imminent retirement.

Raut suggested that Modi's visit to the RSS headquarters was to indicate his stepping down, a claim refuted by senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, who was unaware of any such plans. Fadnavis emphasized that discussing succession while a leader remains active contradicts Indian cultural norms.

Raut alleged that the RSS desires a shift in political leadership, suggesting a successor from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Modi's appearance at the RSS headquarters, marking his third term as PM, celebrated the organization's cultural significance, reiterating his commitment to service amidst speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)