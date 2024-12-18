Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Capsizes Near Mumbai

In a tragic incident off the coast of Mumbai, at least 13 people have died after a ferry, the Neelkamal, capsized on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities and noted the critical condition of two individuals as rescue operations continue.

The mishap occurred around 3:55 pm when the ferry collided with a Navy boat, according to officials. A joint investigation by the police and the Indian Navy is underway to determine the cause. Preliminary reports suggest engine malfunction during trials caused the Navy craft to lose control.

Rescue efforts, involving 11 crafts and four helicopters from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police, have successfully rescued 101 people. An ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh will be provided to the families of those deceased. Updates will follow as the search for any missing persons proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)