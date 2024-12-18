Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Capsizes Near Mumbai

A passenger ferry named Neelkamal capsized near Mumbai, resulting in at least 13 deaths and two critical injuries following a collision with a Navy boat. The incident has triggered a major rescue effort involving the Navy, Coast Guard, and police, as investigations into the cause continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident off the coast of Mumbai, at least 13 people have died after a ferry, the Neelkamal, capsized on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities and noted the critical condition of two individuals as rescue operations continue.

The mishap occurred around 3:55 pm when the ferry collided with a Navy boat, according to officials. A joint investigation by the police and the Indian Navy is underway to determine the cause. Preliminary reports suggest engine malfunction during trials caused the Navy craft to lose control.

Rescue efforts, involving 11 crafts and four helicopters from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police, have successfully rescued 101 people. An ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh will be provided to the families of those deceased. Updates will follow as the search for any missing persons proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

