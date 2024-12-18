Major Financial Moves: Shriram Fundraising and ICICI's Elite Credit Card Launch

Shriram Finance, a key player in the financial sector, unveiled plans on Wednesday to raise USD 1.277 billion through an external commercial borrowing initiative supported by 12 leading banks. The multifaceted borrowing involves currencies like the US dollar, euro, and UAE dirham, with terms stretching up to five years, the company reported.

In parallel business news, ICICI Bank has joined forces with Times Internet to launch an exclusive, high-end metal credit card catering to affluent individuals. The card promises unique privileges including home-based visa services, unlimited access to airport lounges across the globe, and even helicopter rides, as confirmed by official sources.

Meanwhile, in a socially impactful move, NPCI BHIM Services announced a collaboration with Child Relief and You (CRY), allowing users to contribute to underprivileged children with every BHIM app transaction from December 16-31. Additionally, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set up a common investors service centre in Itanagar, inaugurated lately by SEBI's executive director G Ram Mohan Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)