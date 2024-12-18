Left Menu

Major Financial Moves: Shriram Fundraising and ICICI's Elite Credit Card Launch

Shriram Finance announced a significant fundraising of USD 1.277 billion through external commercial borrowing in various currencies. Concurrently, ICICI Bank partnered with Times Internet to release a super-premium credit card. Meanwhile, NPCI BHIM aligned with CRY for a charitable cause, and NSE launched an investor service centre in Itanagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:50 IST
Major Financial Moves: Shriram Fundraising and ICICI's Elite Credit Card Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Finance, a key player in the financial sector, unveiled plans on Wednesday to raise USD 1.277 billion through an external commercial borrowing initiative supported by 12 leading banks. The multifaceted borrowing involves currencies like the US dollar, euro, and UAE dirham, with terms stretching up to five years, the company reported.

In parallel business news, ICICI Bank has joined forces with Times Internet to launch an exclusive, high-end metal credit card catering to affluent individuals. The card promises unique privileges including home-based visa services, unlimited access to airport lounges across the globe, and even helicopter rides, as confirmed by official sources.

Meanwhile, in a socially impactful move, NPCI BHIM Services announced a collaboration with Child Relief and You (CRY), allowing users to contribute to underprivileged children with every BHIM app transaction from December 16-31. Additionally, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set up a common investors service centre in Itanagar, inaugurated lately by SEBI's executive director G Ram Mohan Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024