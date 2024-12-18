Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Parliamentary Committee Engages Stakeholders

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday, engaging with members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board to gather insights on the proposed legislation.

Speaking after the meeting, Chairman Jagdambika Pal highlighted that board members effectively communicated their perspectives on the Bill. 'They have presented their views. Our members sought additional input regarding the proposed changes. Board members have promised to provide further details in writing and may be invited again if needed,' Pal stated.

The Lok Sabha recently approved a motion extending the committee's deadline to submit its findings until the end of the 2025 Budget Session, following 27 meetings held, including several consultations with government stakeholders. The Waqf Act of 1995 has faced criticism for inefficiencies. The amended Bill aims to address these by introducing measures like digitisation and enhanced audits to ensure waqf property management is improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)