Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Parliamentary Committee Engages Stakeholders

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, engaged in discussions with the All India Shia Personal Law Board. The committee is examining necessary reforms to address issues of mismanagement and corruption within waqf properties, with an extension for the report's submission till the 2025 Budget Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:41 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Parliamentary Committee Engages Stakeholders
Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament Jagdambika Pal(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday, engaging with members of the All India Shia Personal Law Board to gather insights on the proposed legislation.

Speaking after the meeting, Chairman Jagdambika Pal highlighted that board members effectively communicated their perspectives on the Bill. 'They have presented their views. Our members sought additional input regarding the proposed changes. Board members have promised to provide further details in writing and may be invited again if needed,' Pal stated.

The Lok Sabha recently approved a motion extending the committee's deadline to submit its findings until the end of the 2025 Budget Session, following 27 meetings held, including several consultations with government stakeholders. The Waqf Act of 1995 has faced criticism for inefficiencies. The amended Bill aims to address these by introducing measures like digitisation and enhanced audits to ensure waqf property management is improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024