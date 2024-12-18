Left Menu

Rapid Response Contains Jaipur Market Blaze, Spares Lives

A sudden fire engulfed three shops at Jaipur's MI Road market. Thanks to prompt actions by locals and the fire department, no casualties or injuries were reported. Authorities continue to evaluate the damage caused by the blaze, which was extinguished within an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday evening, a fire erupted at a bustling market in the MI Road area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, engulfing three shops, according to local police reports. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Hawa Singh, Station House Officer of Jalupura Police Station, confirmed the fire started around 8:15 pm. Locals quickly informed authorities, enabling a swift response. "While on patrol, around 8:15 pm, I was notified of a fire at the car market," Singh stated, recalling the quick succession of events. "I alerted the control room immediately. The fire brigade was dispatched and efficiently brought the blaze under control in less than an hour."

While the extent of the damages is under assessment, further information is anticipated as investigations proceed, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

