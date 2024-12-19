Left Menu

Farmers Halt Onion Auctions: Demand Export Duty Removal

Farmers stopped auctions at Lasalgaon APMC, India's largest wholesale onion market, protesting a 20% export duty and demanding financial aid. Prices have dropped significantly, causing distress among farmers already impacted by climate issues. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged the central government to remove the export levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a dramatic protest, farmers halted onion auctions at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Thursday, voicing their anger over plummeting prices and a burdensome export duty.

The Lasalgaon APMC is India's largest wholesale market for this essential kitchen staple, located in Nashik, Maharashtra. Farmers there are demanding the removal of a 20% export duty on onions and financial aid of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per quintal to offset the price collapse, according to APMC officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called on the central government to lift the export duty. He argued that the policy is exacerbating the struggles of farmers already dealing with unseasonal weather and financial losses. In his appeal to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pawar emphasized Nashik's significant contribution to domestic and international onion markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

