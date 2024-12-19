Left Menu

Macron's Mayotte Mission: A Presidential Stay

French President Emmanuel Macron is extending his visit to the cyclone-affected islands of Mayotte. After residents insisted on a longer stay to comprehend the situation better, Macron's itinerary now includes spending a night there and visiting more areas of the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:12 IST
Macron's Mayotte Mission: A Presidential Stay
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

In response to local pleas for a closer examination of the devastation, French President Emmanuel Macron will spend Thursday night in the cyclone-stricken Mayotte archipelago. The president's office confirmed the extended visit, aimed at gaining a firsthand understanding of the challenges residents face.

Macron's visit signifies a concerted effort by the French government to address the aftermath of the cyclone, which wreaked havoc on the islands. By staying overnight, Macron hopes to demonstrate solidarity and commitment to aiding recovery efforts.

On Friday, the president plans to tour more sections of the territory to assess further damage and discuss support measures with local leaders, emphasizing the importance of a sustained response in the face of natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024